SCHP investigating deadly motorcycle accident on I-20 in Aiken County

By Ashley Campbell
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash on I-20 in Aiken County, Sunday morning, November 5.

Lance Corporal Brittany Glover says the driver of a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving east on I-20, near mile marker 22 around 8:39 a.m. That’s about 5 miles outside of the City of Aiken.

Glover says that’s when the driver went off the left side of the roadway, causing the driver and motorcycle to spill onto the roadway and into the median.

SCHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Aiken County coroner has not released the name of the victim.

We will keep you updated as we work to learn more about this deadly accident.

