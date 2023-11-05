People in Evans protest in support of Palestinians, demanding a ceasefire

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas that most recently erupted in early October, people gathered in front of the Columbia County courthouse for a peaceful protest supporting Palestinians and ordering a ceasefire.

“It breaks our hearts. And the least we can do is be here, we are their voice. We are their only voice, you know, and they’re asking for ceasefire,” said Rama Dawood, who attended the protest.

They want the violence to stop, especially on the children.

“Children have dreams, they have names, they have achievements, they want to speak about them and their life. And now by doing this, by killing the children, there is no way that those children have the chance to speak about their dreams, what they wanted to be in the future,” said Fayek Ismail, another protester in Evans.

He came out to the Columbia County Courthouse because he says he has family that lives in Gaza.

“My house that I own was bombed. And the whole house is destroyed, my house. Am I a terrorist? Why did Israel target my house?” he said.

His brother is now separated from everyone he loves.

“Now he can’t reach the children, he can’t reach his wife, he can’t reach his sons,” said Ismail.

They are doing what they can to help.

“We can’t turn a blind eye to the evils that are being committed only because it makes us feel uncomfortable, only because we’ve seen enough of it,” said Fabiha Anwar, who attended the protest.

They are hoping that all of this will come to an end.

“We are asking for a fair resolution so that the Palestinians will live in peace beside the Israelis. We want to live together in peace,” said Ismail.

They told News 12 they plan on protesting Saturday, November 11 in the same spot.

