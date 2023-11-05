‘It’s his livelihood’: Food truck owners help vendor who lost trailer to fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Food truck owners are coming to together to help a local vendor who lost his trailer in a fire over the weekend.

A fire broke out Sunday evening at Augusta’s Foodees Festival near the Fifth Street bridge.

Around 5:30 p.m., a News 12 reporter on scene at Augusta’s Foodees Festival caught a photo of a food truck fire that broke out.

While Augusta’s Fire department has yet to release a report, the Foodees Festival released a statement about the fire.

They say the food trailer that started the fire was destroyed, but that other vendors who travel from town to town together have already started a GoFundMe for the owner affected.

“This is his livelihood. This is what he does full time,” said Ron Kennedy, one of the Foodees directors.

They also say in their statement that one vendor, Nothin’ Fancy, immediately made the decision to donate one of their food trucks to help with the loss.

“We saw the black smoke and I was like that’s a food truck and then there was a cop who had a picture of it and I was like that’s Uncle Harvin,” said Thomas Fox with Nothin’ Fancy. “They said get your butt up there and see if Uncle Harvin’s alright.”

They are all lucky Uncle Harvin is alive.

Kennedy said: “When the fire started, we knew that it was going to completely destroy Harvin Pollard’s life and Metro Concessions’ life.”

You can replace supplies, but you can’t replace a life.

“We will take care of you and you need to not worry about anything else,” said Tricia Coft, one of the Foodees directors.

That’s what family is for.

Fox said: “My wife and he had been talking about selling our old food truck and then this happened and she’s walking up the road and she says I’m gonna give him the trailer.”

It’s all about seeing the light in the darkness.

Kennedy said: “And that is rising above hurt, pain, agony, and even fire.”

Sunday is the final day of the three-day festival, and Foodee’s Facebook page already boasts that 100,000 people have been served.

While the cause of the flame has yet to be determined, News 12 will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.