Georgia Bulldawgs pull off a close win against Missouri Tigers

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the score reads 30-21 as an end result, Saturday’s game in Athens was neck and neck till its conclusion.

According to the first of many College Football Playoff Rankings, the Two-Time Defending National Champions were not the best team in the country.

On Saturday, the #2 Georgia Bulldogs had the chance to prove themselves to the CFP Committee, by hosting #12 Missouri to Athens for a Top 15 SEC showdown between the hedges.

It was a physical grind-it-out type of game, and when the Bulldogs finally got their running game going in the second half, the momentum swung heavily in their favor.

The combination of scoring 14 points in the 3rd quarter, and a clutch interception by Defensive Tackle Nazir Stackhouse, helped lead Georgia to victory, 30-21.

Next Saturday, the Dawgs will be looking to extend their winning streak to 27 games, when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

In addition to all the hype surrounding another matchup between two highly ranked SEC teams, ESPN’s College Gameday will be im Athens, shining a giant spotlight on the Georgia Bulldogs, as their quest for a three-peat continues.

