Food truck fire erupts at Foodees Fest

By Audrey Dickherber and Craig Allison
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out Sunday evening at Augusta’s Foodees Festival near the Fifth Street bridge.

Around 5:30 p.m., a News 12 reporter on scene at Augusta’s Foodees Festival caught a photo of a food truck fire that broke out.

Sunday is the final day of the three-day festival, and Foodee’s Facebook page already boasts that 100,000 people have been served.

While the cause of the flame has yet to be determined, News 12 will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

