Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Nice warm up for the week ahead. No rain until at least Friday.
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our area dry, until at least Friday, when a cold front moves in that could spawn a couple of showers Friday into Saturday and return temperatures to normal levels next weekend.

Sunday night will be another clear, quite chilly night with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Calm wind.

Monday looks like a treat repeat with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 70s, but winds will shift from the north to south at 3 to 6 mph.

Those southerly winds will deliver a nice warm-up Tuesday through Friday with each day a little warmer than the previous day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon with morning lows in the lower 40s Tuesday, warming into the upper 50s by Friday.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for 11/05/2023.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Woman killed in crash near East Frontage Road in Aiken
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
53-year-old woman dies after house fire on Sugarcreek Drive
Steven Jones
Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

Weather Headlines for the week of 11/5 through 11/11.
11/05/2023 Sunday Morning Weather Update
Weather Headlines for the week of 11/5 through 11/11.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Warming up through the week 11/4
Tomorrows High
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton