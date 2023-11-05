Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our area dry, until at least Friday, when a cold front moves in that could spawn a couple of showers Friday into Saturday and return temperatures to normal levels next weekend.

Sunday got off to a chilly start with an unofficial morning low of 33 degrees in Augusta, but abundant sunshine and a dry air mass will warm temperatures more than 40 degrees by afternoon into the middle 70s. Winds will be light and from the north at 2 to 5 mph.

Sunday night will be another clear, quite chilly night with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Calm wind.

Monday looks like a treat repeat with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 70s, but winds will shift from the north to south at 3 to 6 mph.

Those southerly winds will deliver a nice warm up Tuesday through Friday with each day a little warmer than the previous day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 each day with morning lows in the lower 40s Tuesday, warming into the upper 50s by Friday.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast for 11/05/2023.

