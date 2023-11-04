Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag

A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending thanks to social media. (Source: KWTX)
By Madison Herber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman has been reunited with her wedding ring after she lost it while handing out candy on Halloween night.

Misti Smith had been passing out candy for about an hour at her home when she noticed that her wedding ring was gone.

“We looked all around my porch, in the candy bucket. The only other explanation is when I was grabbing the candy, it may have slipped off into someone’s bag,” she said.

Smith said she always wears her ring because her husband is now in a long-term care facility. It is the last thing they were able to make and buy together before he got ill.

“It’s a piece of him that I can carry every day. A piece of my heart is gone when that ring is gone,” she said.

Smith shared a post online regarding the lost ring, and luckily a mother of one of the trick-or-treaters said they found it when her child was going through their bag.

The Temple resident said getting the ring back has meant everything to her.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Jones
Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home
Maximilian Childs
‘I was literally shaking’: Drive-thru shooting shocks Chick-fil-A customers
Proposed whitewater park plan in Augusta.
Augusta whitewater park: Will $20.3M plan float or sink?
The Augusta Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Broad Street on...
PHOTO GALLERY: Fiery collapse destroys Broad Street building
Robert Salyer
Road grader found, but escapee who took it remains at-large

Latest News

FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is leaving Seattle for Miami
A Rome Police Department officer is being lauded after he helped free a mother and her son from...
WATCH: Officer saves mother and son from car moments before it bursts into flames
Police activity in front of preshool near Nellis and Owens
Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect
Woman dies in house fire in Grovetown