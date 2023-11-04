Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian killed in crash near East Frontage Road in Aiken

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a pedestrian crash on Columbia Highway North, U.S. Highway 1, near East Frontage Road, troopers say.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says around 7:13 p.m. Friday, a 2004 Toyota Sienna was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 when it struck the pedestrian traveling west on U.S. Highway 1.

Officials say the driver and the two passengers of the Toyota Sienna were not injured. The pedestrian died on the scene, according to troopers.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We’ve reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

