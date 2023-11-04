Georgia State Patrol, Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly crash

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia State Patrol and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly vehicle crash.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the accident happened along Highway 25 south and Idlewood Road around 7 a.m., Saturday.

No names of the victims have been released and deputies say this portion of the road will be closed for an extended period.

