Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia State Patrol, Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly crash

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(Gray)
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia State Patrol and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly vehicle crash.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the accident happened along Highway 25 south and Idlewood Road around 7 a.m., Saturday.

No names of the victims have been released and deputies say this portion of the road will be closed for an extended period.

We’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more about this deadly accident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Jones
Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home
The Augusta Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Broad Street on...
PHOTO GALLERY: Fiery collapse destroys Broad Street building
Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Student collapses during basketball game at Lakeside Middle School
Robert Salyer
Road grader found, but escapee who took it remains at-large
Car damage from hit-and-run in Augusta
‘Fight the fight’: Hit-and-run victim’s plea to find driver who hurt her

Latest News

Watch: Under the Lights | Week 12
First lady Jill Biden to visit Augusta for Workforce Hub Tour
Augusta's first Foodees food and culture festival
Woman killed in crash near East Frontage Road in Aiken
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores