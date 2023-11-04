Submit Photos/Videos
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Nice warm up on the way. No rain in sight.
11/04/2023 Saturday Morning Weather Update
By Emily Acton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region keeps our weather pattern quiet through the weekend with temperatures getting warmer each day into next week. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night!

Sunday morning lows will be cold in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs back in the low 70s. Temperatures will get above average next week. Highs will reach the mid-70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and then low 80s Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The next chance of rain will come Friday overnight. Keep it here for updates.

Tomorrows High
Tomorrows High(WRDW)

