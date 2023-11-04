Submit Photos/Videos
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Nice warm up on the way. No rain in sight.
High pressure over the region keeps our weather pattern quiet through the weekend with temperatures getting warmer each day into next week
By Chris Still
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a chilly start Saturday with morning temperatures deep into the 30s once again, a nice warm up heads our way for the weekend into next week.

High pressure over the region keeps our weather pattern quiet through the weekend with temperatures getting warmer each day into next week. Morning lows will be cold Saturday in the low 30s. Sunny skies Saturday with warmer highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night!

Sunday morning lows will be cold in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs back in the low 70s. Temperatures will get above average next week. Highs will reach the mid-70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and then low 80s Wednesday and Thursday next week. No rain expected over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

Back close to freezing early Saturday.
Back close to freezing early Saturday.(WRDW)

