Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal

Rapper Jeffery Williams facing several charges in massive Atlanta RICO trial.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Derontae Bebee, aka “Bee” or “B,” has reached a plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors in Young Thug’s massive organized-crime trial in Atlanta.

Beebe is one of 28 people originally indicted in the RICO case, including the rapper - real name Jeffery Williams - himself. Friday’s negotiated plea brings the number of defendants who will appear at trial down to six.

On Wednesday, a jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated after a nearly year-long jury selection process.

This story is developing.

A jury was chosen Nov. 1 in the trial of Young Thug (center), shown with his attorneys.

