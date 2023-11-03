Young Thug defendant Derontae Bebee reaches plea deal
Rapper Jeffery Williams facing several charges in massive Atlanta RICO trial.
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Derontae Bebee, aka “Bee” or “B,” has reached a plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors in Young Thug’s massive organized-crime trial in Atlanta.
Beebe is one of 28 people originally indicted in the RICO case, including the rapper - real name Jeffery Williams - himself. Friday’s negotiated plea brings the number of defendants who will appear at trial down to six.
On Wednesday, a jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated after a nearly year-long jury selection process.
This story is developing.
