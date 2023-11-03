Woman dies after house fire on Sugarcreek Drive

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown woman has died after a house fire Friday afternoon on Sugarcreek Drive, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was rescued from her home around 3:30 p.m. and transported to Doctors Hospital, where she later died, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says the identity of the woman will be released once next of kin is notified.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

