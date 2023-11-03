Student collapses during basketball game at Lakeside Middle School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was sent to a hospital after collapsing during a middle school basketball game earlier this week, the Columbia County School District said.

On Wednesday, emergency medical teams responded to Lakeside Middle School during a basketball game after school hours, the district said.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Sydney Hood is talking with witnesses and exploring the implications of the student’s collapse. Watch for updates all day here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Hospital officials confirmed the student was in critical condition Friday at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

A parent told News 12 that the student “fell over, and everyone thought he was having a seizure and then was completely lifeless.”

The witness said it appeared a defibrillator had to be used on the student before he was transported away.

“It was so scary in affected so many people along with players,” the parent told News 12.

Meanwhile, Friday night’s Columbia Middle School basketball games against Harlem were canceled.

