Sign-up begins Saturday for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

The James Brown Family Foundation was outside the arena giving out turkeys for its annual...
The James Brown Family Foundation was outside the arena giving out turkeys for its annual giveaway.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday is the first day to register for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

You’ll need to bring a valid ID and a current power bill or lease agreement to qualify.

You can sign up at the James Brown Arena from 9-11 a.m.

The next chance to register will be Nov. 11.

The program is for families in need, who’ll get a free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving. You have to sign up ahead of time to be able to pick one up.

