Sign-up begins Saturday for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday is the first day to register for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

You’ll need to bring a valid ID and a current power bill or lease agreement to qualify.

You can sign up at the James Brown Arena from 9-11 a.m.

The next chance to register will be Nov. 11.

The program is for families in need, who’ll get a free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving. You have to sign up ahead of time to be able to pick one up.

