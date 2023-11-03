Serious crash blocks traffic on Old Waynesboro Road
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was blocked late Friday morning after a serious traffic accident with injuries on Old Waynesboro Road.
The crash was first reported at 10:20 a.m. at Hunters Mill Court and Old Waynesboro between Hephzibah and McBean.
At 10:45 a.m., the roadway was still blocked and a witness said there were at least four law enforcement vehicles, plus firetrucks and an ambulance at the scene north of Hephzibah-McBean Road.
