Serious crash blocks traffic on Old Waynesboro Road

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was blocked late Friday morning after a serious traffic accident with injuries on Old Waynesboro Road.

The crash was first reported at 10:20 a.m. at Hunters Mill Court and Old Waynesboro between Hephzibah and McBean.

WATCH | Ga. cop saves mom, son moments before car bursts into flames

At 10:45 a.m., the roadway was still blocked and a witness said there were at least four law enforcement vehicles, plus firetrucks and an ambulance at the scene north of Hephzibah-McBean Road.

