No injuries reported in fire on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2100 block of Broad Street on Thursday night.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 9:30 p.m.

Officials say there are no injuries reported and the residence is vacant.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Central EMS also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.