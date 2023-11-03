No injuries reported in fire on Broad Street
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2100 block of Broad Street on Thursday night.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 9:30 p.m.
Officials say there are no injuries reported and the residence is vacant.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Central EMS also responded to the scene.
