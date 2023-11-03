Nearly half in S.C. struggle to afford basics, stats show

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - While only 15% of South Carolina households live below the federally recognized poverty line, data shows that many more households are struggling to make ends meet.

Trident United Way, in partnership with United Way of South Carolina, created the ALICE report, which stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed.

This research organization represents the households that are working and earning above the federal poverty line but are still not able to afford the basic necessities of housing, food, childcare, health care, transportation and a phone.

The organization has been able to collect data regarding income among residents of different states.

South Carolina is the 29th state to be a part of this initiative.

Through the ALICE data report, the United Way has found that 29% of people living in South Carolina fall into this category. Also, 15% of South Carolina households fall below the federal poverty level. This means that 44% of South Carolina households are struggling to survive.

