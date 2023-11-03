Submit Photos/Videos
Josh Gregory to be inducted into Golf Coaches Hall of Fame

Josh Gregory
Josh Gregory(NBC Sports)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University legend is being inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame.

Josh Gregory will join Steve Card, Grier Jones and Marlin “Cricket” Musch in a Dec. 4 induction in Las Vegas.

Gregory was men’s golf coach and director of golf at what was then known as Augusta State.

Under him, the Jaguars saw 18 tournament wins and won back-to-back NCAA Division I National Championships in 2010 and 2011.

Other highlights of his career at the school:

  • 12 All-Americans.
  • 14 PING All-South Region selections.
  • Five Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholars.
  • Six Arnold Palmer Cup and two Walker Cup participants.
  • He won the NCAA Division I Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award twice.

After leaving Augusta, he went on to Southern Methodist University.

