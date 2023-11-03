Groundbreaking held for new FreshTake supermarket in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Friday for a new grocery store concept that’s coming to Augusta at the site of a former Whole Foods supermarket.

FreshTake will be taking shape at 2907 Washington Road near Bonefish Grill. It’ll open in summer 2024 and will create 130 jobs.

It’ll be a focused on the customer experience, with ample places to hang out, including a two-story indoor/outdoor seating area with balconies. And being about a mile from Augusta National Golf Club, it’ll have a putting green.

The store will reportedly have many take-out and catering options plus a beer and wine bar with small bites, sushi bar, coffee bar, pizza and pasta bar, hot bar, bakery, sandwich and salad bar, seafood, juice and smoothie bar, specialty cheese and an outdoor barbecue smoker.

The store will also include a “beer cave,” a flower department and a pharmacy that’ll offer vaccinations.

As far as actual groceries, the store will have traditional items plus organic and specialty offerings.

This will be the first store in what’s planned to be a chain.

