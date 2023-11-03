Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia CASA holds telethon to help kids in difficult situations

Georgia CASA telethon
Georgia CASA telethon(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia CASA held a telethon on Thursday in Augusta to help kids who are removed from their homes after going through difficult situations.

Officials say their goal was to try and get as many volunteers as possible who want to advocate for kids through their cases.

We spoke with a volunteer who has been there since 2016 helping kids and says she enjoys doing it.

MORE | Jim Nantz stops in Augusta to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

“When I first started it was rough. It’s heart-wrenching, but at the end of the day if a case closes and it’s a success, I’m so overwhelmed and I’m glad and I move onto the next case,” said Valerie Coleman.

They were able to get 49 volunteers in Augusta on Thursday.

