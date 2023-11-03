Submit Photos/Videos
Game of the Week: Playoff hype at Midland Valley High

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The playoffs are here for 14 of our South Carolina schools, nine of which earned the right to have home-field advantage in the first round.

The Midland Valley Mustangs completed the regular season undefeated and are heading into the playoffs with all the confidence in the world.

We haven’t seen a Mustangs team like this since 2015.

Tonight, they’ll try to recreate some of the magic that took them all the way to state eight years ago against Easley.

And the way to do that is to go back to the beginning.

MORE | Former North Augusta football player makes Cypress Point debut

“I think now that we’re kind of in the same place as everybody else, right, even if five and five football team right now is now oh and oh and if you don’t win five, you’re not gonna be a champion. I think that weight is actually a little bit lesson now for us going into this week of the playoffs,” said Midland Valley Head Coach Earl Chapman.

Our Under the Lights Game of the Week is between the undefeated Mustangs and the Easley Green Wave.

After last week’s whirlwind win, they get another shot to perform in front of a home crowd against Easley, who lost to North Augusta in the first round last year.

From what we know, this is a team that will throw the defense for a bit of a loop. They play two quarterbacks, one throwing and one running on offense.

MORE | Midland Valley prepares for first home playoff game since 2015

We know Dunbar is a weapon, but to make sure they’re able to use him to his full extent, they’ll need a lot of buys to block up front.

Last year, Midland Valley’s season came to a close in the first round. It was also the last time they got a home game in the first round.

This year, they’ll have to play a different game if they want to stay alive.

“They’re a little different than some of the changes we’ve seen this year, where they’re a little more spread out. They’re gonna make you defend the entire field. And we just got to prepare to play more of a track speed game, not like a more physical game, like last Friday was,” said Chapman.

