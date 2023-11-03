First lady Jill Biden to visit Augusta for Workforce Hub Tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Augusta for the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Workforce Hub Tour.

During the tour, Biden will travel to Georgia and Pennsylvania to highlight how Bidenomics is delivering investments and jobs to communities across the country.

During her visit on Nov. 8, she will meet with local officials and key stakeholders leading the Workforce Hubs to discuss ways the community is working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs.

The commitments and initiatives are led by Mayor Garnett Johnson, the City of Augusta, Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, Richmond County School System, local employers, trade unions, and other community partners.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.