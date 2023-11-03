Submit Photos/Videos
First lady Jill Biden to visit Augusta for Workforce Hub Tour

First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Augusta for the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Workforce Hub Tour.

During the tour, Biden will travel to Georgia and Pennsylvania to highlight how Bidenomics is delivering investments and jobs to communities across the country.

MORE | City of Augusta works to prevent work transportation barriers

During her visit on Nov. 8, she will meet with local officials and key stakeholders leading the Workforce Hubs to discuss ways the community is working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs.

The commitments and initiatives are led by Mayor Garnett Johnson, the City of Augusta, Augusta Technical College, Aiken Technical College, Richmond County School System, local employers, trade unions, and other community partners.

