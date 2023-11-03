Submit Photos/Videos
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Chilly evening and cold night ahead. Sunny skies and a warmer weekend outlook.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bundle up if you’re heading out this evening. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s after sunset. Overnight lows will get cold again and reach the low 30s by early Saturday.

High pressure over the region keeps our weather pattern quiet through the weekend with temperatures getting warmer each day into next week. Morning lows will be cold Saturday in the low 30s. Sunny skies Saturday with warmer highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night!

Sunday morning lows will be cold in the mid-30s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs back in the low 70s. Temperatures will get above average next week. Highs will reach the mid-70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and then low 80s Wednesday and Thursday next week. No rain expected over the next 7 days. Keep it here for updates.

Back close to freezing early Saturday.
Back close to freezing early Saturday.(WRDW)

