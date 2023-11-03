Submit Photos/Videos
Check out these upcoming job fairs, opportunities in the CSRA

By Macy Neal
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new job, check out these upcoming job fairs in the CSRA.

Augusta University will host a career fair to hire for the following positions: police, administrative assistants, student health, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, research, and nurses. Apply online.

The fair will be held at the Goodwill Job Connection located at 4109 Gateway Boulevard in Grovetown.

  • Nov. 7 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the managing and operating contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, will hold a Project Controls Recruitment Fair to meet emergent hiring needs for those living in or near the CSRA. Contingent “on-the-spot job” offers may be available to qualified attendees with project controls background.

The event will be located at 495 Brookside Avenue at the North Augusta Community Center.

  • Nov. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Job Opportunities

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for a facility custodian.

Augusta Partnership for Children, Inc. is hiring for a Parent Educator and has volunteer positions available.

Child Enrichment has an opening for a full-time receptionist.

SPCA Albrecht Center - part-time and full-time positions available: shelter manager, volunteer coordinator, vet assistant, licensed vet tech, and veterinarians.

The City of Sandersville is hiring for a fleet maintenance mechanic, inflow and infiltration operator, and street supervisor.

