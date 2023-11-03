Submit Photos/Videos
Business leaders plead for approval of new James Brown Arena

Economic leaders from across Augusta joined on one front Friday morning to ask voters to vote yes on the James Brown Arena half-penny sales tax.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Economic leaders from across Augusta joined on one front Friday morning to ask voters to vote yes on the James Brown Arena half-penny sales tax.

The chairman of the Augusta Metro Chamber led the efforts saying building a new arena to replace the outdated one is critical in attracting new amenities to the area and to better address the needs of the area.

Our existing employers battle recruitment and retaining employees – the same battle we fight with similar cities to recruit and retain we hear on a daily basis, the battle of finding talent and bringing them to Augusta,” said Dennis Trotter, chairman of the Augusta Metro Chamber. “The new arena with first-class acts and first-class entertainment is a key component.”

The election on Tuesday would impose a half-penny sales tax on every dollar of sales. Supporters note that much of that would be paid by shoppers who live elsewhere but buy products in Augusta.

The election comes after passage of special state legislation, House Bill 230, to allow the public to vote on the tax.

The law gets around some of the problems of a SPLOST measure to build a new arena, like the one local voters rejected last year.

Early voting wraps up Friday on the tax.

In Richmond County, voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at either the municipal building in the Linda Beazley Room, Warren Road Recreation Center, Robert Howard Community Center, or the Charles Evans Community Center.

On Tuesday, p[olls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at advance voting figures so far:

