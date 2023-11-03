Authorities recapture another one of 4 escapees from Georgia jail

MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second one of the four recent escapees from the Bibb County jail has been captured, authorities said Friday.

Marc Kerry Anderson was found at the Huntley Apartments located at 1000 Park Drive in Atlanta just before 3 p.m. Friday.

He was the second one of the escapees to be caught.

On Oct. 26, Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was arrested at a home in Montezuma, about 50 miles from the jail.

Stokes and Anderson escaped along with 52-year-old Joey Fournier and 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell through a damaged window and a cut a fence at the jail early Oct. 16.

Video footage showed a blue Dodge Challenger that had been just outside the jail hours before the escape and appeared to show someone tampering with the fence.

The car was found abandoned.

