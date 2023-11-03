Submit Photos/Videos
Authorities recapture another one of 4 escapees from Georgia jail

They escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second one of the four recent escapees from the Bibb County jail has been captured, authorities said Friday.

Marc Kerry Anderson was found at the Huntley Apartments located at 1000 Park Drive in Atlanta just before 3 p.m. Friday.

He was the second one of the escapees to be caught.

On Oct. 26, Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was arrested at a home in Montezuma, about 50 miles from the jail.

Stokes and Anderson escaped along with 52-year-old Joey Fournier and 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell through a damaged window and a cut a fence at the jail early Oct. 16.

Video footage showed a blue Dodge Challenger that had been just outside the jail hours before the escape and appeared to show someone tampering with the fence.

The car was found abandoned.

