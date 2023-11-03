Submit Photos/Videos
AU will provide free health screenings to female farmworkers

By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s College of Nursing and Carolina Health Centers are providing free health screenings for female farmworkers on Friday.

The health screening will include mammograms, vaccines and more.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. located at the Ridge Spring Family Medicine on 201 Aiken Road in Ridge Spring.

