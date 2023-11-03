AU brings free health screenings to female farmworkers

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s College of Nursing and Carolina Health Centers provided providing free health screenings for female farmworkers on Friday.

The event was running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ridge Spring Family Medicine on 201 Aiken Road in Ridge Spring.

Every year, Augusta University partners with Costa Layman Farms to provide crucial health care services to the women who work and otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

More than 100 women came to this year’s clinic.

“The majority of them, if they don’t have this type of help, they will probably not get checked because, you know, without insurance, medical is not affordable,” said Claudia Senn with Costa Layman.

Nursing students from AU gave flu shots, PAP smears and much more – all for free.

Organizers say it’s a great learning experience for the students and the patients.

“Financially, it’s a win situation for them,” said Pam Cromer, a professor of nursing at AU.

“It impacts our student population because they become very aware of their role in the rural health areas.”

Senior nursing student Caroline Underwood says it’s a way for her to give back and learn the importance of bringing health resources to rural areas.

“We’re able to meet these women where they’re at and provide them with that care that could otherwise go undetected or unnoticed and hopefully catch something early and give them the best care that they need and that they deserve,” Underwood said.

The patients also had the opportunity to get a meal and some clothes – something they were all grateful for.

“I’m really glad that we’re able to provide these services to our female employee,” Senn said.

