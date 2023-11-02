What to know about the tegu, a giant lizard found under Ga. porch

ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens woman was surprised to find a 3-foot exotic lizard living under her porch. It turned out to be a South American reptile called a tegu.

The animals are popular as pets among some people, and quite a few have escaped or been released in the wild in Georgia. They can actually grow to 4 feet long.

Authorities aren’t sure where this tegu came from, but it’s definitely not native to the Peach State.

A giant South American lizard isn’t what you expect to find in Georgia.

“I could imagine that some people would run for the hills,” said Kathy Smith with the Georgia Herpetological Association and Rescue.

“A lot of them are being put up for adoption, and we’re finding that a lot of people are releasing them, which is not a good thing,” Smith said.

They’re legal to own with stipulations. They must be registered with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, microchipped, and can’t be used for breeding.

When they’re caught, they’re brought to Smith in Rockmart, south of Rome.

“So, we take them in, work with them, and find the right home for them,” Smith said.

But outside the home, where they can be destructive, is where they don’t belong. They’ll eat almost anything, including eggs and crops, and can grow up to four feet long.

“An animal that’s not supposed to be out there shouldn’t be out there,” Smith said.

If you see one or think you have one roaming your property, don’t mess with it.

“The wrong thing to do would be to go up to it and catch it,” Smith said.

The lizards aren’t ordinarily aggressive unless threatened. Instead of channeling your inner Steve Irwin, snap a photo and send it to GHAR or the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Once captured, it’ll likely find its way to Smith, who currently has eight tegus amongst a host of other reptiles, where it can find a new home.

“They’re really the puppies of the reptile world,” Smith said.

WHAT IS A TEGU?

The Argentine black and white tegu is a South American reptile popular in the pet trade. Yet through escapes and releases, these lizards that can reach 4 feet long have established populations in the wild in Florida and one in southeast Georgia. The grace period for owners to tag their animals with a passive integrated transponder tag and then register them with the state ends at midnight Dec. 3. Visit https://georgiawildlife.com/Reptile-Tagging-FAQ for a guide to tagging and registering pet reptiles.

Argentine black and white tegu (Stan Kirkland)

