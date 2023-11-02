What CSRA residents need to know about open enrollment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of year again – open enrollment is underway for Medicare and Medicaid.

You only have a short while to get your health care coverage set up for 2024.

Depending on your household income you may qualify for lower costs or coverage through Medicaid. Medicaid open enrollment kicked off Wednesday and ends Jan. 15.

For more information, visit https://www.healthcare.gov.

Georgia’s new portal, georgiaaccess.gov, offers dozens of direct enrollment options if you don’t get insurance through your job or school and don’t qualify for other federal or state health insurance programs.

South Carolina’s Medicaid program is known as Healthy Connections. For more information, visit https://www.scdhhs.gov.

For more information on Medicare, visit https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan.

