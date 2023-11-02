‘We’ve been living a nightmare’: Lawsuit in Drexel case aims to target human trafficking

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - A new civil lawsuit is being filed this week against the man accused of killing a New York teen in Horry County in 2009 as well as the hotel where she was staying at the time she disappeared, the family attorney said.

The lawsuit was filed against Raymond Moody, the man who confessed in 2022 to law enforcement that he had kidnapped, raped and killed 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel at a campsite in Georgetown County, as well as against Bar Harbor Resort and Smith Family Partnership, which attorney Roy Willey said was the the hotel in Myrtle Beach where Drexel, as an unaccompanied minor, stayed.

“In this particular case, if that hotel when Brittany, as an unaccompanied minor showed up with adults who were not authorized to take her there had asked the proper questions, had called law enforcement, and reported it to authorities, Raymond Moody would not have had the opportunity to do what he did to her,” he said.

Drexel, a 17-year-old originally from New York, vanished on April 25, 2009, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach. It wasn’t until 13 years later that her killer, Raymond Moody, confessed to law enforcement that he had kidnapped, raped and killed Drexel at a campsite in Georgetown County.

Moody was sentenced to life in prison following his guilty plea.

“We are here because we will not stop until full justice in this case is delivered, and full justice is truly just beginning,” Willey said. “There are individuals and entities that know something more about what happened. The work of law enforcement continues, and we are asking today that members of this community who have stood by this family for so long, if you know anything and you have not spoken up and spoken out, please call our office at [800-777-7777]. We are looking for any additional information because there are still gaps in the story left to be filled and we intend to fill them”

Drexel’s mother, Dawn Pleckan, said the lawsuit has been a long time coming.

“I’m exhausted and this needs to come full circle,” she said. “Brittanee needs full justice.”

Willey said the outcome they want to see from the lawsuit is change.

“Because in Myrtle Beach, as I indicated, this is an ongoing issue and it’s an issue that is widespread and epidemic,” he said. “You go to Ocean Boulevard during spring break and count the number of unaccompanied minors that you see there. It’s a large number and it is a preying ground for predators like Raymond Moody, and the hotels profit off of this and the hotels have a responsibility to the minors and to the public at large to do more about it.”

“When Brittanee came here with the acquaintance that she was with, I did not know she was in Myrtle Beach. I did not give her permission to come to Myrtle Beach,” Pleckan said. “We’ve been living a nightmare. It’s like living in Hell, like, I’m tired. I’ve been doing this and fighting for Brittanee for 13 years.”

But she said it’s also about raising awareness.

“People need to know what is going on so we can make changes, especially like with sex offender laws and in changing just like Roy said, with some of the hotels because this is a pandemic,” she said. “These kids, you know, teenagers, they run away. They go on vacations without their parents knowing. And there’s just a lot of predators and people that, you know, like to make money off of people, especially with human trafficking. And you know, it’s huge. It’s not only here, it’s everywhere. So, you know, bringing awareness, it means the world to me, because maybe we can save another child or another Brittanee.”

Willey said they also want to see the hotel where Drexel was staying at the time of her disappearance shut down, adding that he did not reach out to the hotel prior to Thursday’s announcement of the pending lawsuit.

A wrongful death lawsuit was then filed against Moody in January for intentional infliction of emotional distress and outrage. Moody eventually responded with a handwritten note submitted past the deadline.

Copyright 2023 WCSC/WMBF. All rights reserved.