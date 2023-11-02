U.S. Justice Department investigates 2 South Carolina jails

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two county jails in South Carolina are now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors say they’re going to move swiftly on this because safety and lives could be at stake.

Just last week, a detainee died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, and another one died at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.

These are the latest in a string of reported deaths and other incidents that have now put both those jails under federal investigation.

“People confined … at the jailhouse door,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant U.S. attorney general.

There have been several reported inmate deaths at both jails since last year – eight in Charleston and six in Columbia – where there have also been reported escapes, stabbings, rapes, and a riot.

The assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division says they’ve found significant justification to open these separate investigations now.

“We take these allegations seriously …. to keep the people of South Carolina safe,” said Adair Ford Boroughs, U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

The Department of Justice says the Charleston County investigation will focus on access to medical and mental health care, the use of solitary confinement and the use of force by staff.

And in Richland County, investigators will be zeroing in on whether the jail fails to protect incarcerated people from violence and subjects incarcerated people to dangerous living conditions.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano says in a statement that she welcomes this investigation – and reiterates comments she made earlier this year, saying in part, “I believe that we are going above and beyond our call of duty to provide assistance on mental health concerns.”

Richland County leaders say they’ve committed to a funded, comprehensive plan to improve safety at their jail – and welcome an unbiased investigation.

The Department of Justice says both counties have pledged their cooperation – and expect these investigations to progress smoothly and swiftly.

