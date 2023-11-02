Submit Photos/Videos
Trial wrapping up for Columbia County rape, robbery suspect

Damione Aaron Evans
Damione Aaron Evans(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Closing arguments start Thursday in the trial over a 2016 rape and robbery in Columbia County.

Jail records show Damione Aaron Evans was charged with rape, aggravated battery, robbery, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated sodomy, according to sheriff’s records.

He was arrested in 2022 after being out on bond for years while awaiting trial. He was brought back in after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond.

The crimes occurred on the afternoon of May 22, 2016, at King Spa on Belair Road in Martinez.

Investigators say he came into the business, shoved a 60-year-old employee to the ground so hard she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulted a 46-year-old employee before stealing a few hundred dollars and walking out the back door.

