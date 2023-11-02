Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some retailers are giving shoppers a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Target is one of these stores. It’s offering a full feast for $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and gravy.

Customers can find the deal on Target’s website.

Walmart is also offering lower prices on holiday staples.

The retailer has two meals, one you can cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than they were last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of over 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Proposed whitewater park plan in Augusta.
Augusta whitewater park: Will $20.3M plan float or sink?
Nicoel Gaither
Augusta settles with family of woman who died waiting for rescuers
Heather Walls
‘She loved kids’: Bus driver honored by family, staff after death
Argentine black and white tegu
Georgian surprised to learn of 3-foot lizard living under her porch

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Trial testimony reveals gambling giant Bally’s paid $60 million to take over Trump’s NYC golf course
FILE - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer...
American Cancer Society updates guidelines on lung cancer screenings
Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.
Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria