South Carolina State University football player charged with having gun on campus

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University confirmed a football player was charged with having a gun on campus.

Officials said the freshman running back football player, Kacy Ty’Qwan Fields, 18, was charged on school property on Thursday, Oct. 12. He was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center and given a $2,000 personal recognizance bond by Judge Gary Doremus on the same day, according to the Orangeburg County public index.

According to an arrest warrant, the South Carolina State University Police Department found a Palmetto State Armory Dagger 9 mm in a dorm room at the Hugine Suite Hall Dorm.

The gun was found on Wednesday, Oct. 11 inside a safe that was in a closet.

Charging documents appeared in the public index on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to SCSU Athletics, Fields plays for the university as #20 and is from Beaufort.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

