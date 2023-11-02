Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office hold clothing drives

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the cold weather is here and we’re breaking out the jackets and scarves, it’s your time to donate any old or outgrown winter clothing.

Both the Salvation Army of Augusta and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office are holding winter clothing drives.

Having trouble paying your heating bill in Ga.? This could help

For the Salvation Army, you can donate at the KROC Center, the Center of Hope, or any family store.

You can also donate to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office on Railroad Street.

