Salvation Army, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office hold clothing drives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the cold weather is here and we’re breaking out the jackets and scarves, it’s your time to donate any old or outgrown winter clothing.

Both the Salvation Army of Augusta and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office are holding winter clothing drives.

For the Salvation Army, you can donate at the KROC Center, the Center of Hope, or any family store.

You can also donate to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office on Railroad Street.

