President’s national cyber nominee commits to visit Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sen. Jon Ossoff on Thursday secured a commitment from the national cyber director nominee to visit the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta.

During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, Ossoff asked President Joe Biden’s nominee for national cyber director, Harry Coker, for a commitment to join him at Georgia’s Cyber Center in Augusta.

They’ll meet with key cybersecurity leaders from the state and discuss ways the White House can support efforts in Georgia.

“Georgia is increasingly a hub for technological innovation in the cyber sector, and the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta is a world-class facility that I’d like to invite you to visit. This institution strengthens not just Georgia, but the nation and helps to train, develop, and implement technologies and techniques crucial to securing critical infrastructure and to securing the overall U.S. cyber environment,” Ossoff said.

Coker committed to visiting Augusta and working with Ossoff, D-Ga., to support the efforts of the Georgia Cyber Center, should he be confirmed to the position.

