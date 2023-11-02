Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg County passes ordinance requiring pet owners to register pets

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County has passed a new ordinance requiring pet owners to register their pets starting next May.

Dog and cat owners will pay 50 dollars if their pet is vaccinated but is not spayed or neutered.

But it drops to one dollar a year if the pet has been fixed, and there’s no fee for pets taken from rescue organizations that are spayed and neutered.

MORE | FINDING SOLUTIONS: Cub Scout troop created to keep kids away from violence

“So we’re trying to put as many things as we can into writing so that way we have more to use when we go out and have these cases for cruelty, wellness and all these kind of other situations that we’re dealing with,” Jasmine Quarles, manager of Orangeburg County Animal Control Shelter, says.

The penalty is steep - pet owners who violate the rule will face a ticket of 250 dollars or 30 days in jail.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Proposed whitewater park plan in Augusta.
Augusta whitewater park: Will $20.3M plan float or sink?
Nicoel Gaither
Augusta settles with family of woman who died waiting for rescuers
Argentine black and white tegu
Georgian surprised to learn of 3-foot lizard living under her porch
Heather Walls
‘She loved kids’: Bus driver honored by family, staff after unexpected death

Latest News

Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Early voting comes to an end as election day approaches
Early voting comes to an end as election day approaches
Orangeburg County pet ordinance
New registration requirements for pet owners in Orangeburg Co.
Balloon release held for bus driver after unexpected death