One-Tank Trip: Ruins of S.C. church hold lots of history

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A piece of history tucked away in Yemassee, S.C. is bringing in visitors from across the south.

It’s called the Old Sheldon Church Ruins.

“It’s a blessing just to come out here,” said Mark Dobrinsky, who takes care of the property. “It’s almost like God took a slice out of Heaven and dropped it here in Yemassee, in the middle of nowhere.”

It’s a structure that dates back to before the Revolutionary War.

For people who lived out here then, the nearest church was more than a dozen miles away.

“It was a long way to go for people to go to church,” said Dobrinsky.

A landowner made a donation, and the church was built, serving the area until the war.

“The Patriots were storing guns and ammunition out here, so that’s why the British burned it,” said Dobrinsky.

The interior was destroyed and later rebuilt.

Dobrinsky says it was destroyed again after the Civil War when locals dismantled it for building materials.

“It’s a viable structure, I mean it’s still good, this thing might last another 250 years,” he said.

After this land sat empty for more than a century, the church became a National Historic Site.

Dobrinsky takes care of it today.

“It’s a blessing. It really is a blessing to take care of this place,” he said.

He spends hours every month keeping up the property all for free. Dobrinsky says it’s worth it.

“It comes from the heart,” he said.

You can find the church on the way to Beaufort. It’s about ten minutes away from I-95.

You can visit the land anytime for free. If you want to go inside the church, you need to call ahead: (843) 522-1712.

