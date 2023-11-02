Submit Photos/Videos
New North Augusta Chick-fil-A opening next week

Chick-fil-A exploring vegan options
Chick-fil-A(tcw-wvue)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Chick-fil-A on Edgefield Road will open for business in a week, joining 10 other restaurants in the chain across the Augusta market.

Jon Dawkins is the local owner-operator of the store at 1065 Edgefield Road.

Starting Nov. 9, it will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

MORE | Drive-thru shooting shocks Chick-fil-A customers in Augusta

The restaurant will add approximately 125 full-and part-time jobs to the North Augusta community.

To celebrate the restaurant’s opening, it’s celebrating 100 local heroes by providing them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Chick-fil-A Inc. will also donate $25,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Dawkins began his career with the restaurant company while serving as a teenage team member at Chick-fil-A McAlister Square Mall in Greenville. Over the next several years, he learned the ins and outs of the business, and his commitment to service helped him work his way up from team leader to the local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Aiken Mall in 2001.

