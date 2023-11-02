Midland Valley prepares for first home playoff game since 2015

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The undefeated Midland Valley Mustangs are coming off their incredible 49 to 48 win over North Augusta on Friday, giving them the opportunity to host a playoff game this week.

We caught up with Head Coach Earl Chaptman to discuss the impact the massive win had on his team and their community as a whole.

We’re officially calling the Midland Valley and North Augusta game

the “Rally in the Valley” because that game had it all and could very well be the best game we see all year.

Fans better have their earplugs ready, because the Valley will be loud once again Friday night when the Mustangs host their first playoff game in the Valley since 2015.

By defeating the Jackets for the first time since 1998, the stage is set for the Mustangs to turn the page toward the playoffs with their confidence at an all-time high.

“Use that momentum as you go forward, but the other side of it is, that you can’t expect that you’re just going to win every game, especially in the playoffs, just because you pulled off a crazy win on Friday night against your rival for a region championship. Winning that game last Friday, doesn’t automatically equal a win for next week,” said Chaptman.

He says finding a way to conquer their past demons against North Augusta has helped them take a massive weight off their shoulders.

“We still haven’t beaten North Augusta in 23-24 years. So, now I think it just allows us to not have to think like that anymore. We don’t have to worry about it or let that be a part of our day-to-day, how we go about our business or our daily operation,” said Chaptman.

According to the newest edition of the South Carolina Prep Media Poll, Midland Valley is the fifth-best team in all of class 4A.

“I think the weight more so is having the undefeated record through the regular season. Once you get into the playoffs, everyone’s carrying the same weight of trying to be undefeated, because if you’re not going to go undefeated, then you’re not winning it. So, I think it’s more, like now it’s like a rest for us. We’re back to 0-0,” said Chaptman.

The Mustang’s first-round playoff game against Easley will be our Under the Lights game of the week.

