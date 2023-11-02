Submit Photos/Videos
Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say

FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking a bullet.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado man was saved from injury or worse after his wallet helped block a bullet.

Police in Colorado Springs said they were called regarding an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday morning near the airport.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had been shot at while driving.

Officers discovered that a bullet had gone through his car and hit him, but it was stopped by his wallet.

Colorado Springs police said the bullet went through the front passenger side of the man’s vehicle and hit him in the right thigh, but “the bullet did not penetrate the victim’s skin and being stopped by his wallet.”

Officers said the man had his wallet in the side cargo pocket of his pants at the time of the shooting.

The man was unharmed and was able to give police a description of the shooter’s vehicle in question.

Police said the situation remains under investigation. They did not release the suspected shooter’s vehicle description or identify the man shot.

