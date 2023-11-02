Jury convicts suspect in 2016 rape at Columbia County spa

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found Damione Aaron Evans guilty Thursday in the trial over a 2016 rape and robbery in Columbia County.

Thursday started out with closing arguments from the defense, pleading with the jury to not deliver a guilty verdict for Evans.

The case dates back to seven years ago, which was the defense’s biggest argument, calling it an injustice to try a case after such a long period of time.

“Having somebody to wait seven years to try a case is an injustice,” said the defense.

He was arrested in 2022 after being out on bond for years while awaiting trial. He was brought back in after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond.

The crimes occurred on the afternoon of May 22, 2016, at King Spa on Belair Road in Martinez.

Investigators say he came into the business, shoved a 60-year-old employee to the ground so hard she lost consciousness, and then sexually assaulted a 46-year-old employee before stealing a few hundred dollars and walking out the back door.

After showing footage from that day at the beginning of their argument, the state said the evidence was all there.

“You have every single charge, every single element met on this video. There is no doubt,” said the state.

After deliberating for more than two hours and re-entering the courtroom to watch the surveillance video in its entirety, it seems the jury agreed.

“Count one, rape, we the jury find the defendant guilty. Count two, aggravated sodomy, we the jury find the defendant guilty,” said the clerk.

All of the charges were enough for Judge Sheryl Jolly to sentence Evans to life in prison.

“Mr. Evans’ own actions demonstrate that he is a danger to this community and any community in which he lives,” she said.

