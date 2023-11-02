Jim Nantz stops in Augusta to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jim Nantz made a stop by Augusta on Thursday to raise awareness for a new Alzheimer’s care facility.

Nantz lost his father to the disease in 2008 after a 13-year battle.

He went on to write a book about this father, and after seeing how many people connected with it, he decided to make awareness of the illness his passion outside of his famed broadcasting career.

Nantz opened a research facility in his father’s name in 2011.

