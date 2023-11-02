Here’s a list of warming centers in CSRA to escape the cold

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a warm place to go to escape the cold, there are some warming centers open in our area.

As the holidays approach, temperatures are dropping.

Richmond County has opened their heating centers for those who need them. Find the list below.

Carrie J. Mays Center: Located at 1014 11th Avenue, and opened from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bernie Ward Center: Located at 1941 Lumpkin Road , and opened from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blythe Center: Located at 3129 Highway 88, and opened from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Henry H. Brigham Center: Located at 2463 Golden Camp Road, and opened from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May Park: Located at 622 4th Street, and opened from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McBean Center: Located at 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Road, and opened from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sand Hills Center: Located at 2540 Wheeler Road, and opened from 9 a.m. to 5p.m.

W.T. Johnson Center: Located at 1606 Hunter Street, and opened from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Warren Road Center: Located at 300 Warren Road, and opened from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Diamond Lakes Regional Park: Located at 4335 Windsor Spring Road, and opened from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

