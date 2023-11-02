Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here’s a list of warming centers in CSRA to escape the cold

Warming Centers
Warming Centers
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a warm place to go to escape the cold, there are some warming centers open in our area.

As the holidays approach, temperatures are dropping.

Richmond County has opened their heating centers for those who need them. Find the list below.

  • Carrie J. Mays Center: Located at 1014 11th Avenue, and opened from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bernie Ward Center: Located at 1941 Lumpkin Road , and opened from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Blythe Center: Located at 3129 Highway 88, and opened from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Henry H. Brigham Center: Located at 2463 Golden Camp Road, and opened from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • May Park: Located at 622 4th Street, and opened from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • McBean Center: Located at 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Road, and opened from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sand Hills Center: Located at 2540 Wheeler Road, and opened from 9 a.m. to 5p.m.
  • W.T. Johnson Center: Located at 1606 Hunter Street, and opened from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Warren Road Center: Located at 300 Warren Road, and opened from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Diamond Lakes Regional Park: Located at 4335 Windsor Spring Road, and opened from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Jovan Smith
Augusta murder suspect arrested after body buried in yard
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
9-year-old girl found living amid roaches; parents arrested
Our News 12 crew on scene says the home is on the 600 block of Sumter Street Northeast.
1 man killed in shooting on Sundy Avenue in Aiken
Lululemon
Lululemon is opening a store in Augusta, company says
Which of these are candy and which are lookalikes?
I-TEAM: Trick-or-treat; don’t eat

Latest News

Balloon release held for bus driver after unexpected death
The American Red Cross logo.
American Red Cross assists family, shares safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
Augusta Tech gives sneak peek at new auto training center
FINDING SOLUTIONS: Cub scout troop created to keep kids away from violence