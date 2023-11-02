Have you seen this man missing near Appling-Harlem Highway?

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen on Monday.

Logan Smith, 30, was last seen on Interstate 20 near Exit 183, Appling-Harlem Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say he was walking at the time. Smith was wearing khaki pants and a green long-sleeve shirt with a slight beard.

Smith has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information on Smith, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 706-541-2800 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-541-1044.

