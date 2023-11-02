Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies locate man who went missing near Appling-Harlem

Logan Smith
Logan Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has located a man Thursday night after being last seen earlier this week.

MORE | Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home

On Monday, Logan Smith, 30, was reported to be last seen on Interstate 20 near Exit 183, Appling-Harlem Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maximilian Childs
‘I was literally shaking’: Drive-thru shooting shocks Chick-fil-A customers
Steven Jones
Aiken High School English teacher dies in his home
Proposed whitewater park plan in Augusta.
Augusta whitewater park: Will $20.3M plan float or sink?
Robert Salyer
Road grader found, but escapee who took it remains at-large
Heather Walls
‘She loved kids’: Bus driver honored by family, staff after death

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Nov. 3
Jefferson Co. prisoner on the run; police found road grader
Georgia CASA holds telethon to help kids in difficult situations
City leaders outline plans for Harrisburg, Laney Walker areas