Deputies locate man who went missing near Appling-Harlem

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has located a man Thursday night after being last seen earlier this week.

On Monday, Logan Smith, 30, was reported to be last seen on Interstate 20 near Exit 183, Appling-Harlem Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to the sheriff’s office.

